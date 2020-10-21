SASKATOON -- Crews were clearing the scene Wednesday morning after a three-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck in Saskatoon.

Around 6 a.m., police responded to a report of a crash on Circle Drive north of the 108th Stree exit, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a news release.

A south-bound vehicle rear-ended a pickup truck and caused it to crash into a light pole, blocking north-bound traffic in the process, according to SPS.

A northbound semi-truck driver tried to stop to avoid the crash and a load of metal lengths came loose and went through the cab of the semi, SPS said.

No injuries were reported.

The driver of the vehicle that rear-ended the truck has been charged with driving without reasonable consideration for others.