Semi jackknifes on Highway 11 near Dundurn
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, January 9, 2018 2:33PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 9, 2018 3:43PM CST
RCMP say one of Highway 11’s northbound lanes has re-opened after a semi jackknifed near Dundurn.
The road’s northbound side two kilometres north of the central Saskatchewan town was shut down after the semi jackknifed Tuesday. Mounties have been on scene since the early afternoon.
Drivers are still asked to drive cautiously in the area, RCMP say.
More Stories
- Man dies in Pelican Narrows RCMP cell
- Trucking company ordered to pay damages on two destroyed homes
- Amber Alert suspect Jarrod Charles enters plea
- Semi jackknifes on Highway 11 near Dundurn
- No preliminary hearing for Alexa Emerson; direct indictment approved
- Fire destroys three businesses in Hudson Bay, no injuries reported
- Cannimed approves of Sask. retail pot plan
- Saskatoon interested in hosting Canadian Finals Rodeo