Semi jackknifed on Highway 11 near Dundurn
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, January 9, 2018 2:33PM CST
A jackknifed semi has shut down part of Highway 11 near Dundurn, RCMP say.
Mounties are on the scene two kilometres north of the central Saskatchewan town. The highway’s northbound lanes are closed and traffic is being redirected, police say.
