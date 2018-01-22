

CTV Saskatoon





A man fatally hit by a semi on Highway 16 Friday night was walking in the middle of the road, RCMP say.

Mounties responded to the crash, east of North Battleford, just before 11 p.m. The 22-year-old pedestrian, from Saskatoon, had been struck by a westbound semi.

The man was dressed in black, according to police.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

The crash is not suspicious, and RCMP say the semi driver had not consumed alcohol.