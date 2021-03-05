SASKATOON -- Police say several tickets were issued to a semi driver after initially pulling him over for a burned-out headlight and a suspected weight restriction violation.

Around 10:20 p.m. Thursday, police saw the semi being operated on Township Road 390 near Range Road 3053, west of Warman.

The unit had a burned-out headlight and was on a road that had a maximum vehicle weight of 10 tonnes, Corman Park Police said in a news release.

When police questioned the driver, who said he was hauling a load from La Ronge to Martensville, it was evident he had been drinking, police say.

According to police, several cans of beer, some empty, and a small quantity of cannabis were found in the cab. Untaxed cigarettes were also discovered in the cab, police say

Further inspection of the truck also revealed that the gate of the trailer was improperly fastened and the load was insecure, according to police.

The driver allegedly blew over the provincial limit of .04 and the truck was impounded. The driver’s license was also suspended for three days.

The truck was towed to a set of weigh scales where it came in at more than 25 tonnes— more than double the allowed limit on Township Road 390

The man, 26, of Limerick, Sask., received tickets including consuming alcohol in a vehicle.