Semi driver taken to hospital after crash in Saskatoon
Firefighters and police were on scene Friday afternoon after a semi overturned, trapping the driver inside.
The crash happened on Idylwyld Drive North near 51st Street.
Police believe the semi was coming off the Avenue C North too quickly for road conditions and rolled.
The lone occupant of the semi was freed and transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said in a news release.
The northbound on-ramp from Avenue C North to Idylwyld Drive is closed and northbound restrictions on Idylwyld Drive are expected while the scene is being cleared.
The truck was carrying no dangerous goods, according to the fire department.
