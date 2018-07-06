

The 29-year-old semi driver in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash is facing 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

According to the RCMP, an arrest has been made in relation to the crash.

On April 6, the Broncos team bus collided with a semi-truck on Highway 35. Sixteen people were killed and 13 others were injured.

RCMP did not name who was arrested. That is expected to be announced on Friday afternoon.

RCMP will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. It will be carried live on CTV Regina and Saskatoon.