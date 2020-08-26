SASKATOON -- A 69-year-old man is dead after a five-vehicle crash at a construction site near Wakaw on Tuesday.

The crash occurred when a semi entered the construction zone and rear-ended the other vehicles, RCMP said in a news release.

The 69-year-old man, who was the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle stopped immediately in front of the semi, was declared dead on scene.

Other motorists sustained non-life threatening injuries and were either treated on scene or transported to hospital, RCMP say.

Gurmeet Singh Cheema, 38, was arrested on the scene for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

Cheema is scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday at Melfort Provincial Court.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.