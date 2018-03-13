Semi destroyed by fire on Monday night
A semi caught fire in northwest Saskatoon on March 12. (COURTESY: SASKATOON FIRE)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, March 13, 2018 7:57AM CST
Fire crews we're called to the northwest side of the city on Monday night for a semi-truck fire.
Crews arrived at the 200 block of marquis drive just after 8:30.
No one was inside at the time, and there were no reported injuries.
Investigators determined the fire was caused by an electrical issue.
Damage is estimated at $125,000.
