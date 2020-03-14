SASKATOON -- The precautionary self-isolation of firefighters at a Saskatoon fire station has ended.

Wednesday night a fire engine responded to a medical call for a patient experiencing shortness of breath, Saskatoon Fire Department said in a news release.

The quarantine at Fire Station No. 4 was initiated after it was learned the patient was to be tested for COVID-19. The station was closed to outside access during the self-isolation.

The four fire fighters have returned to duty for the start of their scheduled shifts, but will continue to self-monitor for new symptoms and track their body temperature for 14 days

There are no restrictions on attending work or schools but they must avoid crowded spaces and vulnerable people.