SASKATOON -- Power has been restored to select retailers and tenants at the Midtown Plaza, following a minor explosion in the mall’s power vault.

Midtown Tower and all medical offices were open Tuesday morning. At 12 p.m. select retail spaces reopened as well, according to Midtown Plaza management.

Around 6 p.m. Monday, firefighters were called to the mall for a call of smoke and possible flames coming from the electrical vault.

Hundreds of shoppers were forced to leave, with many unable to retrieve cars from the underground parkade.

On Tuesday morning, people were allowed to pick up their vehicles.

The explosion also left neighbouring buildings and nearby traffic lights without power, but power has since been restored.

All stores are expected to be open for regular business hours on Wednesday.