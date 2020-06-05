SASKATOON -- A union representing 12,000 health care providers says it’s prepared to take job action after alleging bargaining talks abruptly broke off last month.

In a letter to the premier, health minister, and the minister of labour relations, SEIU-West says the Saskatchewan Association of Health Organizations walked away from the bargaining table on May 22.

“There is no good time for a labour dispute, particularly in the health care sector, but given our members are currently playing one of the most significant roles in holding down the front line for Saskatchewan against the COVID-19 pandemic, this may be the worst possible time for SAHO to have abandoned the table,” the letter reads.

The union says members have expressed “sheer frustration” and that “they’ve had enough. They want action.”

“Twelve long months have passed without any kind of substantive, acceptable proposal presented by your government through SAHO, one that would improve upon the original inadequate Tentative Agreement which SEIU-West members resoundingly rejected in April 2019,” the letter reads.

It adds members have made sacrifices working in “inadequately resourced health care and long term care environments.”

It says job action is on the table.

“Unless your government immediately empowers and enforces SAHO and the Saskatchewan Health Authority’s mandate to bargain in good faith and provide a greatly improved, genuine offer for our members, SEIU-West is prepared to do all in our legislated power to allow our members to exercise their constitutional right to take job action.”

CTV requested an interview with Health Minister Jim Reiter about the letter. The province said neither the health minister or the premier would comment.

“The Government of Saskatchewan respects the collective bargaining process and remains confident that a negotiated settlement can be reached,” according to an email statement.

“Bargaining representatives from SAHO remain ready and willing to return to the table to accommodate further negotiations. It would be inappropriate for the Premier, Ministers, or MLAs to participate in an active negotiation.”