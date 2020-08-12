SASKATOON -- SEIU-West members demonstrated outside health care facilities in Saskatoon on Wednesday.

The demonstrations were due to what the group says is their frustration with the pace of bargaining and the Saskatchewan government’s refusal to negotiate what the union considers a fair deal.

“Our members were tired, and burned out prior to the pandemic,” President Barbara Cape said in a news release.

“And they’ve held up their end of the deal to provide skilled professional care that bent the infection rate of COVID-19. It’s time for (the Saskatchewan Association of Health Organizations) and the Sask Party government to do the same.”

“Twelve long months have passed without any kind of substantive, acceptable proposal presented by your government through SAHO, one that would improve upon the original inadequate Tentative Agreement which SEIU-West members rejected an “inadequate” tentative agreement offer from SAHO in April 2019, the union said last month.