See a Sask. couple spin a giant wheel for a chance to win $500,000

A Warman couple had an opportunity to win $500,000 on the Big Spin wheel at Sask Lotteries.

The Big Spin is an instant scratch ticket where players can win cash and an opportunity to spin a prize wheel.

Gary and Wendy Wolitski won the opportunity to spin the big prize wheel, and the couple ended up winning $150,000. They said they already have plans for the money.

You can see Wolitski 's spin using the player at the top of this story.

“We travel quite a bit, so we’re just going to continue to travel,” Gary said.

“We’re going to the U.S. again this winter.”

Wendy said initially they didn’t realize the value of the ticket.

“We were coming home from an Alaska cruise,” she said, adding that they stopped in Swift Current for a night. “Our hotel room overlooked a new Co-op station. We were watching a little fox outside, and Gary said, 'We should go down and get fuel at that Co-op.'”

She said they did, and that was where they bought two spin scratch tickets.

“I actually scratched them, and then I fell asleep,” Wendy said.

She said when they got back to Warman, the couple left the tickets in the car overnight.

“The next day, we were going back into the city, and Gary said, ‘Oh you should stop and check your tickets at the 7-Eleven.’”

She said they stopped, and when she gave the first ticket over, it was not a winner.

“I gave her the second one and said, ‘Spin the wheel. Give me my 10 bucks.’”

“She spun that thing, and $10,000 popped up and ‘Big Spin’ and the gal said, ‘Oh my god.’ She said, 'You won $10,000.' And I said, ‘Oh my god.’”

Wendy said she went out to the vehicle and showed it to Gary.

The couple spun the wheel Tuesday afternoon for their win.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Pioneer Co-op on Springs Drive in Swift Current.