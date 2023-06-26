See a massive gas flare burning in Saskatoon

Drivers and residents in rosewood area may have noticed a massive flame Monday afternoon.

SaskEnergy was conducting controlled natural gas flares in its compressor station, reaching 12 metres in height, according to a news release.

The flare was part of maintenance work on the natural gas line system. You can see the massive flame using the video player at the top of the page.

A portion of the gas line was isolated from the system while natural gas was removed from the line to create the controlled burn.

According to the company flaring is a standard practice when natural gas needs to be removed.

The practice helps reduce the carbon footprint of the vented natural gas line by 85 per cent, SaskEnergy says.