Security video captures aftermath of Saskatoon killing

    Saskatoon home security footage captured the aftermath of Saskatoon's latest homicide.

    On Saturday morning, at 238 Avenue K North, police found a 48-year-old man who had been shot. He died from a gunshot wound, according to police.

    Kordel Prout lives nearby, his security camera footage shows a person walking out of the house at 6:52 a.m.

    The person appears to wave down a police vehicle, then runs.

    As the police vehicle gets closer, two more people leave the house.

    "There were three people running," Prout says.

    Katlim Kristian John Desjarlais-Kelly, 21, has been charged in the death.

    He's also facing gun-related charges.

    The property manager of the house told CTV News neither the accused or victim were tenants.

    Desjarlais-Kelly made his first court appearance on the charges on Monday morning at Saskatoon Provincial Court.

    Saturday's killing marks Saskatoon's second homicide of 2024.

    The first one happened just a week before.

    In 2023, Saskatoon recorded 12 homicides.

