Hundreds of Saskatoon families are receiving some much needed Christmas supplies thanks to the work of donors and volunteers.

The Secret Santa Foundation is handing out hampers of nutritious food and toys for kids.

About 800 less fortunate families are getting to take home a little something extra for the holidays.

This is the 35th year for Secret Santa, which was founded by radio host Denny Carr.

Since its inception it has helped close to 100,000 children and 50,000 families.