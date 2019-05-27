

CTV Saskatoon





A judge ruled Monday morning that a secret recording of Curtis Vey and Angela Nicholson cannot be used in a retrial.

However, the judge could not say if any other evidence used was derivative of the recording. Witnesses and other evidence will be allowed if the lawyers choose to continue with the retrial and the judge will decide at the end whether the evidence used was derivative of the recording or not.

Vey and Nicholson were convicted of plotting to murder their spouses in 2016, but a retrial was ordered in August last year.

Justice Georgina R. Jackson said in a written decision that Chief Justice Martel Popescul, who presided over the original trial, erred in two ways that merit a new trial.

Popescul didn’t adequately charge the jury with respect to Vey’s defence that he didn’t have a genuine intention to commit murder, Jackson wrote.

A second issue was properly explaining the relationship between proof by circumstantial evidence and the requirement of proof beyond reasonable doubt, Jackson wrote.

A key piece of evidence in the original trial had been secret audio recordings in which Nicholson and Vey discussed a plan to kill Vey’s wife in a house fire and killing Nicholson’s husband by drugging him and then making him disappear.

Leading up to the retrial, the defence argued the recording was inadmissible because it was obtained by police without warrants.