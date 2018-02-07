Memorabilia from the First and Second World War was stolen from a senior centre in Asquith Tuesday afternoon, according to a member of the centre.

Arlene Cattell, a member of the Asquith Senior Centre, said glass cases were broken into that contained war medals and badges donated to the centre.

“The cupboard doors and everything was opened up. We couldn’t see right away how they got in, but then we noticed that the window was open,” Cattell told CTV News.

According to Cattell, the town office had surveillance footage, but the people in the video are unrecognizable.

Ivan Hitchings, the chairperson of the Royal Canadian Legion Asquith Branch, said the memorabilia does not have significant monetary value.

“They have a very sentimental value because it’s a way of passing on that history to our children,” Hitchings said.

Canadian medals can be replaced by the government for a cost of anywhere between $18 to $125, but medals given to a Canadian by another country must be replaced by the issuing country.

“For example, if the medals were issued by the British Government, then the ministry of defence in Britain is the issuing authority," a spokesperson for the Canadian Veteran Affairs explained.

To many, a replacement is not the same as the original issued overseas decades ago.

In a Facebook post, Glenda McTavish said the memorabilia stolen included her grandfather’s medals.

“I can’t believe this is something I have to ask everyone’s help with,” McTavish wrote.

McTavish urged people to call Warman RCMP if they have any information about the theft.