Second person facing murder charge in connection with body found in Saskatoon home

Saskatoon police have arrested and charged a second person with first-degree murder in connection with a body discovered in a Pacific Heights home on Saturday.

According to police, officers executed a search warrant of the home in the 600 block of Lisgar Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday related to a report of aggravated assault involving firearms.

During the search, one officer shot a 34-year-old man outside the home following a confrontation. Police say he is in stable condition and the Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is investigating.

On Wednesday evening, officers arrested a 34-year-old Saskatoon man who police say was known to the victim, a 25-year-old Alberta man.

The victim was identified following an autopsy, but police said they are not releasing his name at the request of his family.

A 32-year-old Saskatoon woman, Chantal Lee McLaren, also faces a charge of first-degree murder in the killing. Police have not yet released the name of the second suspect.