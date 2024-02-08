SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Second person facing murder charge in connection with body found in Saskatoon home

    Share

    Saskatoon police have arrested and charged a second person with first-degree murder in connection with a body discovered in a Pacific Heights home on Saturday.

    According to police, officers executed a search warrant of the home in the 600 block of Lisgar Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday related to a report of aggravated assault involving firearms.

    During the search, one officer shot a 34-year-old man outside the home following a confrontation. Police say he is in stable condition and the Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is investigating.

    On Wednesday evening, officers arrested a 34-year-old Saskatoon man who police say was known to the victim, a 25-year-old Alberta man.

    The victim was identified following an autopsy, but police said they are not releasing his name at the request of his family.

    A 32-year-old Saskatoon woman, Chantal Lee McLaren, also faces a charge of first-degree murder in the killing. Police have not yet released the name of the second suspect.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto Raptors make two deals ahead of NBA trade deadline

    The Toronto Raptors were active ahead of the NBA's trade deadline, making two separate deals. Guard Ochai Agbaji and Canadian centre Kelly Olynyk were sent to Toronto from the Utah Jazz for guard Kira Lewis Jr., forward Otto Porter Jr., and a 2024 first-round pick. Guard Dennis Schroder and forward Thad Young were then traded by the Raptors to the Brooklyn Nets for guard Spencer Dinwiddie. Toronto then waived Dinwiddie in a corresponding move.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News