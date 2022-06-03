Second person arrested in Megan Gallagher’s death makes first court appearance

The second person arrested in connection to a Saskatoon woman’s death appeared in provincial court Friday morning.

For a second day, family and supporters of Megan Gallagher gathered outside of the courthouse — this time for the first appearance of 44-year-old Roderick William Sutherland.

He is one of four people charged with offering an indignity to human remains in connection with Gallagher’s death.

Sutherland was arrested on Wednesday night by RCMP in the Prince Albert area after police received a tip from the public.

Gallagher was reported missing in September 2020. In January 2021, police declared her disappearance a homicide.

Brian, Gallagher’s father, said he wants people to remember Megan for who she was.

“She’s an extremely caring person. She would give her heart and soul to help anyone that asked. She definitely had a teasing sense of humour. She liked to kid and have fun. She liked to see people happy so, I can’t see her being happy watching us suffer right now,” he told reporters outside of court.

Brian and his family have become advocates for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls and have supported other families in similar situations.

He said the rate at which Indigenous women and girls go missing or are murdered is alarming.

Having two daughters, he said his family was even more likely to experience this.

“There’s a hierarchy that exists in our society where one group of people is more valued than others, and to me, it’s to a point that, I don’t like to use the word disposable, but I think that some people view other people as disposable in some ways.”

Brian continues to call on anyone with information about what happened to Megan or other missing women, to come forward so that the families can get resolution.

Sutherland has been ordered not to contact any of the other people accused in the case. He will remain in custody until Tuesday when he is expected to appear in Provincial Court after he speaks to legal aid.

The first person arrested in the case, 41-year-old Ernest Whitehead, made his first appearance at provincial court on Thursday. He has been remanded and will make another appearance on Monday.

Saskatoon police are still looking for the two other people charged in Gallagher’s death.

Forty-four-year-old John Wayne Sanderson from James Smith First Nation and 42-year-old Jessica Sutherland are wanted on charges of offering an indignity to human remains.

Anyone information is asked contact police or Crime Stoppers.