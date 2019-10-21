Seasonal temperatures return Election Day
Published Monday, October 21, 2019 8:48AM CST
SASKATOON – Sunshine is peaking through the clouds as you head to the polls.
Despite cooler air pushing across the prairies, we’ll still see temperatures return to seasonal levels today.
You can expect a mix of sun and cloud, with light winds. Overnight we’ll continue to see frost as we head into the later part of October.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
- Today – Mainly Sunny
- High: 9 C
- Evening – 5 C
- 9pm: 1 C
- Tuesday - Mostly Cloudy
- Morning Low: -4 C
- Afternoon High: 8 C
- Wednesday – Mostly Cloudy
- Morning Low: -6 C
- Afternoon High: 5 C