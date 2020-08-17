SASKATOON -- Montreal Lake RCMP are searching for a man who went overboard on a boat on Bittern Lake Saturday afternoon and did not resurface.

Lakeland Fire and Rescue as well as Montreal Lake RCMP arrived on scene at 3 p.m. and were told that a boat carrying eight people was out on the lake when a woman who was onboard was swept into the water as a wave crashed over the boat, according to a release sent out by RCMP.

A 23-year-old man who was on the boat jumped into the water after her. The woman resurfaced but the man did not, the release said.

The boat was then flooded and the remaining passengers swam and made it to shore safely.

Searches of the area by boat and on land were done immediately but were unsuccessful, RCMP said.

Local RCMP, Prince Albert Grand Council, community members as well as family and friends of the missing man have continued conducting searches since the incident was first reported.

The Saskatchewan RCMP Underwater Recovery Team arrived Sunday to help do a search of the water and STARS Air Ambulance and CASARA flew over the area, RCMP said.

Grandmother’s Bay Recovery Team is expected to help with the water search Monday by using its remote-operated vehicle.