

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police are still searching for a suspect seen fleeing the area of Worobetz Place, following a stabbing Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the scene — near Diefenbaker Drive and 22nd Street West — at about 4:10 p.m. According to police, witnesses saw a man in his early 20s fleeing the 10 block of Worobetz Place, where an 18-year-old man was reported injured.

The victim, who was leaving a bank, had been stabbed in the back during an attempted robbery. He was taken to hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers were unable to find the suspect, who was wearing a black and white mask, a black and grey hoodie and grey pants.