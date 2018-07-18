

CTV Saskatoon





RCMP are on scene at Saskatchewan’s Turtle Lake, searching for a missing teen who fell into the water.

The 15-year-old boy did not resurface after falling from a boat Tuesday, according to police. The other passengers on the boat were uninjured.

Mounties are on scene at the lake, near Kopp’s Kove, alongside Ministry of Environment officials and the Provincial Protection and Response Team.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.