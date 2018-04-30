

CTV Saskatoon





A 29-year-old man is in hospital after he was stabbed early Saturday morning.

Police were called to an apartment building in the 300 block of Fifth Avenue North around 4:30 a.m. for a report of an unknown problem, when they arrived they found blood in the apartment stairwell.

While they were investigating a 29-year-old man was dropped off at the hospital with a stab wound.

Anyone with information is asked to call Saskatoon police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.