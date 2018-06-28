

CTV Saskatoon





Police are searching for a suspect seen fleeing the area of Worobetz Place, following a report of an injured person.

Officers are on scene in the area — near Diefenbaker Drive and 22nd Street West. According to police, witnesses saw a man in his early 20s fleeing the 10 block of Worobetz Place, where a male was reported injured.

Police received the report about the injured male at about 4:10 p.m. Thursday. The man seen leaving the scene was wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans and a black cloth over his face.