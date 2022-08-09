Search for missing Sask. mushroom picker stretches into 6th day

News -

The search for a Saskatchewan woman who went missing while picking mushrooms has stretched into its sixth day.

Lois Chartrand, 74, was last seen on Aug. 4 when she was picking mushrooms on foot northeast of kilometre 30 on Highway 106, also known as Hanson Lake Road.

Severe thunderstorms, wind and rain swept through the area that evening.

Police spoke with Chartrand by radio around 6 a.m. on Aug. 5.

RCMP have asked members of the public who are familiar with the area to help in the search.

"The search base is three kilometres east off of Highway 106, approximately 33 km north of Smeaton. All searchers must be signed in – this is both to ensure a methodological search and to ensure the searchers’ safety," RCMP said in an update to media issued on Tuesday.

"Please ensure that you are wearing bright clothing and have proper footwear, food, drink and emergency supplies. Note that there is no cell service in the area."

Saskatchewan RCMP’s Smeaton detachment, an Alberta RCMP helicopter and Saskatoon Police Service air services have assisted in the search.

The Civilian Air Search and Rescue Association, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, Search and Rescue Saskatchewan Association of Volunteers, and community volunteers are assisting also helping in the effort, RCMP said