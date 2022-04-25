Search continues for missing Sask. boy

The search continues for Frank Young, a boy who went missing nearly a week ago on Red Earth Cree Nation.

In an update sent to media Monday afternoon, Carrot River RCMP said the search is ongoing and it's continuing to ask the public to report any information on the whereabouts of the boy.

Young, 5, went missing on April 19 around 12:30 p.m., wearing dinosaur pyjamas, a navy blue windbreaker and Paw Patrol boots.

Over the weekend, in a post on the local government's Facebook page, the community invited volunteers to join the search for the boy. Red Earth also provided an option for those who wish to donate money to support the search.

He was playing in the front yard of a home in the community which is located roughly 350 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

Police do not suspect an abduction and say his disappearance does not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert.

In the time since he went missing search crews have scoured the community and the area surrounding it.

Searches have also been conducted by air and boat and an RCMP dive team helped look for the boy last week.

The community is expected to provide a detailed update on the search for Young on Tuesday morning.