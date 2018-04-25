

CTV Saskatoon





Search and rescue crews, RCMP, local volunteers and family members are searching near Shellbrook for a missing 68-year-old man.

James Mumm, who also goes by Jim, has been missing since Tuesday afternoon. Police say Mumm has serious health issues and limited mobility.

People are searching on foot, on quads and on horseback in the area in Shellbrook and the surrounding area. Saskatoon police have also offered air assistance to the search.

Mumm is described as 5’3” tall with short, white hair. He was last seen wearing a red and beige plaid shirt. Police say they don’t have a definite last point of contact, meaning the searchers are looking in a very large area.

Searchers may also be going door-to-door, searching alleys, fields, backyards and rural areas. Shellbrook residents are being asked to check their backyards, sheds, garages or any other buildings on their property.

Anyone who has seen Mumm in the last 24 hours is asked to contact Shellbrook RCMP.