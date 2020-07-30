SASKATOON -- Extended periods of intense heat in Saskatchewan are creating issues in how the non-profit organization EGADZ is able to provide help for the vulnerable population in Saskatoon.

EGADZ has opened it’s downtown centre to those looking for a spot to cool down and rehydrate, while handing out as many as 50 bottles of water to people in the downtown core as part of a hot weather strategy.

“People out on the street are just as vulnerable, a lot of them are dehydrated, and they don't even realize it until, for a lot of people they get really sick,” said EGADZ executive director Don Meikle.

“And if they are in trouble out there because of the heat, we’ll make sure they get to a hospital or to somewhere to get taken care of.”

As a result, the close to 1,000 food pack deliveries to needy people per week that the organization had been doing since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, has been interrupted.

“There's some unhappy people,” Meikle said.

“We've started to limit the numbers that we're delivering a day, and explain to people that we're an outreach program also, so we need to be out on the street.”

Meikle says while the organization “can’t be everything to everybody”, they are still doing their best to make sure those that need food will get it.

“We're having to ask a lot more questions of the people that we're helping to make sure that it's a real need,” he said. “It's an emergency service, so a young mom with three kids calls and needs food — we're going to get her food.”

When cooler temperatures return and the need for hydration on the streets goes down, Meikle says food deliveries will continue, and for the time being people that are able to can pick up food packs at their downtown centre at 485 First Avenue North.

“We're always just adjusting,” he said. “It's like you're jumping from crisis to crisis, and how do we help put out this fire, and how do we help with this, and how do we be a part of the community.”