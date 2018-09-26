After recently renovating their library, Christopher Lake Public School still needs books.

Most of their books were over 30-years-old and worn, librarian Nicole Baliski said.

“I went to the school as a child and a lot of those books are still here,” Baliski told CTV News.

The shelves will soon be filled with brand new books thanks to Indigo’s Adopt-a-School program. The book retailer has been collecting donations for the school and will continue to do so until Oct. 7.

So far the donations will provide more than 300 books for the school.

The students will get to give their input on what books they would like to see in the library and then the teachers will make the order.

The staff hope to do something fun and exciting when the books arrive to celebrate.