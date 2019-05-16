

CTV Saskatoon





Staff at Tommy Douglas Collegiate Institute are trying to find an alternate venue for a school play after vandals broke into the theatre Wednesday night.

CTV News has learned a fire extinguisher was sprayed all over the theatre space including the sound and lighting booth.

Fire and flood crews are on scene assessing the damage.

Early evaluations are that the show cannot open for the first performance of Newsies, which was set for Wednesday.