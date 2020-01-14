NEWS -- An extreme cold warning in Saskatoon, with wind chill values dipping to around the -50 Celsius mark, has led to the cancellation of the majority of school buses.

Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools says bus service for all elementary schools in Saskatoon, Martensville and Warman is cancelled, as are buses for high school students from Martensville and Warman who get bused to Bishop James Mahoney in Saskatoon. All schools remain open regular hours.

Saskatoon Public Schools says all bus routes and charters are cancelled Wednesday. All schools remain open for regular hours.

Both school boards will provide updates on their websites and social media pages throughout the week.