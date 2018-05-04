

CTV Saskatoon





The Western Academy of Broadcasting College has set up a new scholarship in honour of the Humboldt Bronco’s play-by-play announcer who died in the team bus crash.

Bieber was one of 16 people killed in the crash when the team’s bus collided with a semi-truck on April 6.

The Tyler Bieber Memorial Scholarship will be an annual $10,000 scholarship given to students pursuing a career in sports broadcasting.

“Tyler Bieber is a Saskatchewan boy. We’re a Saskatchewan broadcast training program. It was a natural fit. We felt it was a case where we wanted to join in with all the other people who had shown so much generosity and compassion,” Don Scott, director of WABC, said.

The scholarship recipient will be chosen by the academy and help from local sports broadcasters.

Bieber was 29 years old.