Conservative leader Andrew Scheer was at the Saskatoon Farmers Market, addressing his supporters after a stop in Edmonton this morning.

Scheer briefly discussed his plans for an energy corridor, reducing the amounts of foreign oil imported to the eastern Provinces, as well as discussing removing the GST from household heating and energy bills.

Scheer also talked about his roots in the province, telling the crowd he thinks “It’s about time we have another Prime Minister from Saskatchewan.”

A small group of protesters gathered outside while Scheer addressed the crowd, using the campaign stop to raise awareness to the climate change issue as well as question Scheer on his absence at the climate strike.

Scheer will be in Ottawa tomorrow, taking a short break from the campaign before continuing on Monday.