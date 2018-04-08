

CTV Saskatoon





The site of a fatal crash between the Humboldt Broncos’ team bus and a semi-truck has been cleared.

A cross and flowers now mark the spot where 15 people were killed and 14 were injured on Friday evening. RCMP added the cross to the site once the scene was cleared.

The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 35 and Highway 335 about 30 kilometres north of Tisdale. The intersection has reopened.

Debris from the crash still litters the area, but the bus and semi-truck were removed on Sunday.