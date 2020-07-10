SASKATOON -- A low pressure system is advancing into the province, bringing some charged up clouds our way.

The morning remains mainly sunny, with pleasant conditions. Similarly, this evening the threat of rain relents, leaving us with clearing conditions as we head into a hot and sunny Saturday.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – PM Thunderstorms

High: 24

Evening: 21

Saturday – Mostly Sunny

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 26

Sunday – PM Thunderstorms

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 26