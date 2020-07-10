Advertisement
Scattered thunderstorms hit YXE Friday afternoon: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Friday, July 10, 2020 5:42AM CST
SASKATOON -- A low pressure system is advancing into the province, bringing some charged up clouds our way.
The morning remains mainly sunny, with pleasant conditions. Similarly, this evening the threat of rain relents, leaving us with clearing conditions as we head into a hot and sunny Saturday.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – PM Thunderstorms
High: 24
Evening: 21
Saturday – Mostly Sunny
Morning Low: 11
Afternoon High: 26
Sunday – PM Thunderstorms
Morning Low: 15
Afternoon High: 26