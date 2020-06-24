SASKATOON -- Summer heat has wrapped us up, and that means summer storms are upon us. Be ready for a couple waves of potential rainfall.

In Saskatoon it looks like the first band will arrive around noon, with more pronounced showers developing into the later part of the evening.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – PM Thunderstorms

High: 26

Evening: 24

Thursday – AM Showers

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 26

Friday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 28