Scattered thundershowers roll through the province: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Wednesday, June 24, 2020 6:12AM CST
SASKATOON -- Summer heat has wrapped us up, and that means summer storms are upon us. Be ready for a couple waves of potential rainfall.
In Saskatoon it looks like the first band will arrive around noon, with more pronounced showers developing into the later part of the evening.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – PM Thunderstorms
High: 26
Evening: 24
Thursday – AM Showers
Morning Low: 14
Afternoon High: 26
Friday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: 12
Afternoon High: 28