Scattered showers sit over Saskatchewan as June fades away.
Published Tuesday, June 30, 2020 10:57AM CST
SASKATOON -- A pair of low pressure systems push into the southern sections of the province, bringing with them significant shower activity today.
Thunderstorms are very much in the mix for us, with unsettled weather patterns churning through the overnight period and into tomorrow morning.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Rain / Thunder.
- High: 19
- Evening: 19
- 9pm: 18
Wednesday – AM Showers.
- Morning Low: 14
- Afternoon High: 24
Thursday – Isolated Thunderstorms.
- Morning Low: 13
- Afternoon High: 23