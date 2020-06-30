SASKATOON -- A pair of low pressure systems push into the southern sections of the province, bringing with them significant shower activity today.

Thunderstorms are very much in the mix for us, with unsettled weather patterns churning through the overnight period and into tomorrow morning.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Rain / Thunder.

High: 19

Evening: 19

9pm: 18

Wednesday – AM Showers.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 24

Thursday – Isolated Thunderstorms.