SASKATOON -- Cooler air moves into the prairies with rain in our region Monday.

The showers should subside by Tuesday morning; however, strong winds are set to blow through the middle of the week. Temperatures push back into the mid-high twenties later this week.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Thunderstorms

High: 18 C

Evening: 17 C

Tuesday – Cloudy / Wind

Morning Low: 11 C

Afternoon High: 18 C

Wednesday – Partly Cloudy / Wind

Morning Low: 12 C

Afternoon High: 23 C