Advertisement
Saskatoon News | Local Breaking | CTV News Saskatoon
Scattered showers and thunderstorms roll in: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Monday, July 13, 2020 5:52AM CST
Published Monday, July 13, 2020 5:52AM CST
SASKATOON -- Cooler air moves into the prairies with rain in our region Monday.
The showers should subside by Tuesday morning; however, strong winds are set to blow through the middle of the week. Temperatures push back into the mid-high twenties later this week.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Thunderstorms
High: 18 C
Evening: 17 C
Tuesday – Cloudy / Wind
Morning Low: 11 C
Afternoon High: 18 C
Wednesday – Partly Cloudy / Wind
Morning Low: 12 C
Afternoon High: 23 C