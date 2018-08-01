A scam is circulating in Saskatoon that includes callers contacting guests on hotel room phones and asking for credit card information.

Saskatoon police say guests in at least two different hotels in Saskatoon have been targeted.

Brittany Favel told CTV News she was staying at The Saskatoon Inn when she woke up to a phone call around 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday. The man on the other end claimed to be an employee working at the front desk, according to Favel. He said the computer crashed overnight and the hotel needs all the guests’ information before the system reboots.

Favel said the man asked for her email and credit card expiry date. She was told she’d receive a 25 per cent discount for the inconvenience.

Favel said she knew something didn’t seem right when she first started talking to the man and she refused to give her information.

“He started getting kind of frustrated saying, ‘Ma’am, you know, we really need to keep this going you’re the only one hold this up we have 40 more people we need to call.’”

Favel said when she asked to speak to a manager, she was told the manager was busy. Someone then claiming to be a manager sounded like the same person, according to Favel.

“Then he’s like, ‘Ma’am you need to come downstairs with all your belongings if you’re going to argue with us.’”

Favel said she went to the front desk and was told it’s a scam and that nine other people from that same floor called that morning reporting the same details.

Saskatoon police spokesperson Julie Clark said it’s a red flag if you’re being asked for personal information and you did not initiate contact with the person or business.

“In a case like this, I would say face-to-face is your best bet,” Clarke said, adding it’s best to contact police if you’re unsure whether something is a scam.

Favel posted her experience on Facebook, which has been shared more than 1,000 times, with her grandmother in mind.

“She believes everybody and she’s got such a good little heart,” Favel said. “I wanted to basically let people like her know you have to be very cautious.”

The Saskatoon Inn declined comment to CTV News.