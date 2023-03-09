Scammers may try to sell fake Saskatoon KISS tickets, watchdog warns

Saskatchewan’s consumer watchdog is warning KISS fans to make sure they don’t get scammed by fake ticket resellers by purchasing through the venue or Ticketmaster.

The 70s glam rock band makes a stop in Saskatoon at the SaskTel Centre on Nov. 13, with tickets going on sale Friday.

Saskatchewan’s consumer protection czar says fans should buy tickets as soon as they become available through a primary seller so they don’t get burned.

Resellers are barred from posting tickets for 48 hours after they go on sale, according to a Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority news release.

“Resellers are able to sell tickets at inflated prices and can be located reselling tickets on some primary seller websites,” the news release says.

If you buy a ticket from a resale site within 48 hours of them going on sale, the consumer protection authority says it may be fake.

Consumers should watch out for tickets listed without seat numbers, or with prices in U.S. dollars for a Canadian show, the authority says.

If you do get scammed on fake tickets, it may be easier to get a refund if purchased with a credit card rather than debit, the news release says.