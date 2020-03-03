SASKATOON -- A Saskatoon fraudster who launched a fake fundraiser in the wake of the fatal Humboldt Broncos bus crash will learn his sentence later today.

In January a provincial court judge found Andrij Olesiuk guilty of fraud and possession of property obtained by crime. Olesiuk ran a fundraising page called #PrayForHumboldt, which falsely claimed to raise money for those injured and killed in the 2018 crash.

During Olesiuk's trial court heard how 35 donors contributed $3,800 to the campaign prior to the page being shut down.

More than $15 million was raised in a legitimate Humboldt Broncos GofundMe page. The campaign made history as the largest crowdfunding drive in Canada.

This is a developing story. More details to come.