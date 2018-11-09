

CTV Saskatoon





The people of Saskatoon have voted – and they say CTV Saskatoon provides some of best news coverage in the city.

CTV Saskatoon won Best News Outlet and Best TV News and Sports coverage in the Planet S Best of Saskatoon awards.

Chantel Saunders won Best TV Anchor and Angelina King won Best Reporter.

Jeff Rogstad retained his crown as Best Weatherperson.

“If we went way, way back there might have been another winner one time,” Planet S owner Health Mulligan told CTV Morning Live.

“Jeff has dominated. I kind of feel bad coming here every year – I’m s grateful for the opportunity but then I have to see (Mike Ciona’s) somewhat sad face.”

