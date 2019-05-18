

CTV Saskatoon





Fire crews were called to a garage fire in Brevoort Park, shortly after midnight on Saturday.

When they arrived on scene, they found a detached garage in the back of a home ablaze. Crews were quickly able to get the fire extinguished.

Investigators believe the fire to be accidental, but caused by a backyard fire pit that had holes in the base allowing hot embers to fall onto a wooden deck. They believe the fire started on the deck and spread to the garage.

The cost of the damage is estimated at $40,000.