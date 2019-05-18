Saturday night garage blaze caused by backyard fire pit
CTV Saskatoon
Published Saturday, May 18, 2019 11:41AM CST
Fire crews were called to a garage fire in Brevoort Park, shortly after midnight on Saturday.
When they arrived on scene, they found a detached garage in the back of a home ablaze. Crews were quickly able to get the fire extinguished.
Investigators believe the fire to be accidental, but caused by a backyard fire pit that had holes in the base allowing hot embers to fall onto a wooden deck. They believe the fire started on the deck and spread to the garage.
The cost of the damage is estimated at $40,000.