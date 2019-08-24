

CTV News Saskatoon





A Saturday morning blaze destroyed a garage and two vehicles at a home on Albert Ave.

Fire crews responded to 2413 Albert Ave. around 11:20 a.m. Saturday and found thick black smoke coming from the roof of the garage.

According to the fire department, two vehicles, two barrels of fuel and a tank of acetylene were in the garage during the blaze.

The garage roof collapsed into the garage as crews battled the fire. The home, a fence and a neighbouring garage were also damaged by heat from the flames.

Fire crews were able to get the fire under control in around 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported in the fire. A fire investigator is on the scene, but the cause and an estimate on the damage have not yet been determined.