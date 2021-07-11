SASKATOON -- The SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival is back in 2021 taking place Aug. 7 to 15 in Saskatoon.

This week festival organizers are set to release its ticketed program schedule, according to a news release. This means the public will be able to purchase tickets and take in live music later this summer after the provincial government removed all public health restrictions around gathering sizes as of July 11.

“After two long years, we’re excited the festival is back,” said Kevin Tobin, the festival’s artistic director in a news release. “While this year’s festival won’t be the normal size that audiences have come to expect, the 2021 event is shaping up to be an exciting one as our communities gather to celebrate and support the incredible and diverse lineup of Canadian and Saskatchewan artists.”

The ticketed program schedule will be released on July 13 and tickets for the festival shows go on sale on July 14 at 12:30 p.m., according to the festival organizers. Tickets will be available through the Broadway Theatre office or online.