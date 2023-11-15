SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • SaskTel collecting old phones to help people escape domestic violence

    SaskTel is accepting old cell phones to help those who are fleeing domestic violence.

    The provincial Crown corporation is encouraging customers to donate their old phones and accessories as part of its Phones for a Fresh Start program.

    The phones are donated to the Provincial Association of Transition Houses and Services of Saskatchewan’s (PATHS) 24 member agencies to help people leaving violent situations or youth transitioning out of Ministry of Social Services care.

    “We are so grateful for the SaskTel Phones for a Fresh Start program that enables PATHS member agencies to distribute new phones to individuals who have experienced violence and abuse,” said Jo-Anne Dusel, Executive Director at PATHS.

    “These phones are a key tool for keeping in touch with family and friends, looking for housing or employment, and calling for help in an emergency. Everyone deserves a life free from violence and abuse."

    The phones can be dropped off at SaskTel locations, participating authorized dealers or mailed to SaskTel free of charge through Canada Post.

     

     

