SASKATOON -- SaskTel Centre is extending its run of drive-in movies in its parking lot after an "overwhelming response" on its first weekend, according to a press release.

The drive-in experience will now be extended to June 14, after it was initially planned to be a three-day event.

On Thursday, Harry Potter & the Philosopher’s Stone will be screened at 9 p.m. Then on Friday, a pair of dancing-related movies will be on offer - Dirty Dancing at 9 p.m. and Magic Mike at 11:30 p.m.

Three movies will be played on Saturday, including the live-action remake of Disney’s Aladdin at 2 p.m., then The Wedding Singer at 9 p.m. and Twister at 11:30 p.m.

On offer Sunday is Trolls World Tour at 2 p.m., then Shawshank Redemption at 9 p.m.

Per vehicle tickets, which cost $29.50 for matinees, $39.50 for evening showings and between $89.50 and $99.50 for VIP parking and concession packages, can be purchased on the SaskTel Centre website. Tickets go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Car passes are on sale Tuesday, June 9 at 10AM. Just a reminder, you just need one car pass per vehicle. pic.twitter.com/Q9hkBtoSjv — SaskTel Centre (@SaskTelCtr) June 8, 2020

The drive-in theatre is limited to 124 cars due to COVID-19 physical distancing restrictions.

On its website, the SaskTel Centre said physical distancing must be practiced during the screenings with two metres between attendees when outside their vehicles.

It also said only those living in the same household should be sharing a vehicle, as per the Saskatchewan Health Authority’s guidelines.

Washrooms inside the SaskTel Centre will be open for use and a concession stand will be open on the west side of the parking lot. Only debit and credit payments will be accepted.

Unless using one of these services, attendees are expected to stay inside their vehicles at all times. When outside of their vehicle, SaskTel Centre is recommending attendees wear masks.

Gates will open a half-hour before the movies.